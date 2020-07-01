MARION, S.C. — The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the Fudge Shoppe of Marion last week.
The unique shop is located at 610 North Main Street. It’s owned and operated by Wayne and Barbara Matthews. Fudge Shoppe offers a large variety of fudge and homemade trail mix.
Mayor Ashley Brady welcomed the Matthews for investing in Marion.
The Fudge Shoppe of Marion is open Thursday and Friday 10am-6pm, followed by Saturday 10am-4pm and Sunday 1pm-4pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.