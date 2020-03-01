Marion Chamber of Commerce community service award recipient makes donation

MARION —
Marion Greater Chamber of Commerce Community Service award recipient Patricia Atkinson was presented a check for $250 from George McMillan with Pee Dee Federal Savings Bank to donate to a charity of her choice.
Atkinson donated the money to the Historic Marion Revitalization Association.
Chamber officials thanked Pee Dee Federal Savings Bank for their generosity in sponsoring the donation for the Chamber’s Community Service Recipient and to Atkinson for everything she does to assist Marion County and its citizens.
