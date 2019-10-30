MARION — The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Studio610.
Owner Jamie Wiggins Craig has relocated her fitness studio to 235 N. Main St.
Studio610 will continue to offer cycling, yoga and many more group fitness classes for cardio and strength training, she said.
Studio610 is also excited for the addition of a barre-style class to the schedule already in session. Marion Chamber President Betsy Atkinson and City Administrator Alan Ammons welcomed Craig to her new location. Other city officials including HMRA executive director Stephanie Rizzo along with family and friends attended the ribbon cutting.
For more information and class schedules, contact the studio at studio610fitness@gmail.com, via Instagram at studio610_fitness, and on Facebook at Studio610.
(0) comments
