MARION, S.C. —
The Marion High School Academic Challenge Team competed in the Pee Dee Regional Academic Challenge Tournament last week at Francis Marion University.
Abby Atkinson and Kuamayne Brown were recognized as All-Star Players.
The Marion starters for the event were Atkinson, Summer Love, Samantha Love, Hailey Springs, Lanaih Thomas, and Kaylee Beckstrand.
Felecia Scott and Grayhamme Kennedy served as judges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.