Local high school students honored by Nichols American Legion Post 82

Nichols, S.C.—Nichols American Legion Post 82 and the Post 82 Auxiliary honored five local high school students during the Post 82 fall meeting.
The students were sponsored by Post 82 to attend the Palmetto Girls and Boys State conferences this past summer.
Girls State participants Elizabeth Smoak (Pee Dee Academy), Bailee Elvington (Pee Dee Academy), Grace Elliott (Green Sea Floyds), Hillary Todd (Green Sea Floyds) and Boys State participant Ethan Damron of Green Sea Floyds earned recognition.
The week-long Girls State and Boys State events bring together outstanding students from South Carolina’s 46 counties for leadership and citizenship programs. The nationwide program has been sponsored by the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary for more than 80 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.