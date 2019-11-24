Local high school students honored by Nichols American Legion Post 82

Elizabeth Smoak (Pee Dee Academy), Bailee Elvington (Pee Dee Academy), Grace Elliott (Green Sea Floyds), Hillary Todd (Green Sea Floyds), American Legion Auxiliary representative Sandra Strickland and Boys State participant Ethan Damron of Green Sea Floyds gather during the Nichols American Legion Post 82 meeting where the local students were recognized for their participation in Palmetto Girls State and Palmetto Boys State during 2019.

 Photo by Elizabeth Walker

Nichols, S.C.—Nichols American Legion Post 82 and the Post 82 Auxiliary honored five local high school students during the Post 82 fall meeting.

The students were sponsored by Post 82 to attend the Palmetto Girls and Boys State conferences this past summer.

Girls State participants Elizabeth Smoak (Pee Dee Academy), Bailee Elvington (Pee Dee Academy), Grace Elliott (Green Sea Floyds), Hillary Todd (Green Sea Floyds) and Boys State participant Ethan Damron of Green Sea Floyds earned recognition.

The week-long Girls State and Boys State events bring together outstanding students from South Carolina’s 46 counties for leadership and citizenship programs. The nationwide program has been sponsored by the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary for more than 80 years.

Subscribe to Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.