MARION, S.C. – Historic Marion Revitalization Association held its 11th Annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook-off on Main Street Marion last week. The event featured a full day of food, games and live music.
Historic Marion Revitalization Association executive director Stephanie Indergaard said more than 18 cooking teams competed for up to $1,750 in prize money.
“We had a great number,” Indergaard said. “It was just great event to have people come downtown and enjoy their Main Street area.”
More teams tossed bean-bags across the street in the Olde Towne Marion Cornhole Tournament, featuring another $700 in prize money for the top three winners. Marion’s own Eaglewing Band closed out the event with a concert at the Main Street Commons.
The cook-off also featured several food vendors as part of the General Francis Marion Day activities.
Mayor Ashley Brady said he was proud of the activities in Marion.
“I’m extremely proud,” he said. “Our city employees and all of our volunteer groups that HMRA and the Chamber of Commerce have put together. This summer we’re starting a concert series in May that will bring six months of summer concerts on Saturday afternoons.”
Brady said there were a lot of great cooks in town for the event.
This month, HMRA also opens their farmers market.
The winning team for the cook-off was awarded to Andrea Light and Brian Wood of Lightwood Heavy Flavor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.