Grant earns Palmetto Award

MARION, S.C. — Marion County E-911 Communications Center’s Lakisha V. Grant received the 2019 S.C. Chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officers and the National Emergency Number Association with the Palmetto Award on Oct. 21.
Officials said the award acknowledges the special contributions of those whose daily performance of their duties is an inspiration and example to others in the field of emergency telecommunications.
Grant has 17 years of experience with Marion County E-911.
“Grant loves people, works hard in all endeavors she undertakes. She mentors less experienced E-911 telecommunicators and provides leadership in a variety of different roles. Her loyalty is shown through her long and hard hours of work. Grant’s attention to detail and listening skills are a few of her many strengths. You would be hard-pressed to find a young woman more dedicated to the love of emergency telecommunications,” assistant director Amanda Snipes said.
