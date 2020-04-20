MULLINS, S.C. — J. Wayne George, owner of the George Agency LLC in Mullins SC, has joined the Board of Directors for the Marion County Healthcare Foundation, Executive Director Pete Mazzaroni announced.
“In addition to being in business in Mullins for more than 35 years, Wayne has a long and deep history of community involvement, civic leadership and elected service in Marion County and the State of South Carolina,” he said. “As an elected official, Wayne served on the City of Mullins City Council from 1980 to 1988 and served as Mayor Pro-Tem. He was elected Mayor of Mullins in 1988 and served until 2004.”
George has been served with several organizations and boards including Mullins Rotary, Mullins Chamber of Commerce, March of Dimes, United Fund of Marion County, Marion County Heart Association, and the Municipal Association of SC. He also chaired the Town of Nichols Disaster Recovery Committee. “I’m honored to join the Foundation Board and look forward to contributing to the foundation’s mission of improving the lives of citizens in Marion County,” George said.
George holds bachelor degrees from Morris College and Coastal Carolina University. He also served District 57 for two terms on the South Carolina House of Representatives and recently Executive Director for the South Carolina Municipal Association.
“We are very excited to have someone with Wayne’s background, experience and commitment to community service join our board,” board chairwoman Dianne Herrington said.
The Marion County Healthcare Foundation was created in 2010 from the proceeds of the sale of the Marion Regional Healthcare System to Carolinas Hospital System. The mission of MCHF is to improve the quality of life in Marion County through inspired philanthropy, grants, and innovative community programs.
