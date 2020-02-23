Gasque named Anderson Brothers Bank Mullins City Executive

MULLINS — Anderson Brothers Bank announced Luther A. (Luke) Gasque as Assistant Vice President-City Executive for the Mullins Offices.
In his role, he will assist in the formulation of strategies and policies, arrangement and allocation of funds and resources; supervision of people and processes while enhancing profits of the bank by handling various operations and personnel.
“We are fortunate to have Luke in the role of Assistant Vice President / Mullins City Executive. His energy, leadership skills and banking experience are a great combination in serving our customers,” Vice President — Marion/Dillon County Regional Executive Johnny R. Floyd said. “Luke is committed to community involvement and customer service. We look forward to his continued success with Anderson Brothers Bank.”
Gasque joined Anderson Brothers Bank in April 2013 as a loan officer at the Mullins Main Office and has more than seven years of commercial and consumer lending experience. Throughout his career, Gasque has been actively involved in numerous community groups and community organizations in Marion County. He is a member of Mullins First Baptist Church, Wild Life Action, Fork Masonic Lodge, and the Marion-Mullins Rotary Club.
Gasque is a graduate of The Citadel in Business Administration; a graduate of The South Carolina Bankers School and Pee Dee Academy. He is a lifelong resident of Mullins, where he resides with his wife, Christy Gasque.
