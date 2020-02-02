MULLINS, S.C. —Mullins High School seniors will be honored during the annual Friends and Alumni Association of Palmetto High School Black Achievement Awards Banquet on Saturday Feb. 8. The event will feature guest speaker Sen. Joyce Davis Waddell.
The Mullins native and alumni of Palmetto High School class of 1961 earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from South Carolina State University, a Master of Science Degree from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, a Master of Education Degree from UNC Charlotte, Master of Arts Degree from Appalachian State University, and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She worked in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System for over 21 years before being elected to the North Carolina State Senate, representing District 40.
Waddell was first elected to the Senate chamber in 2014 then re-elected in 2016. Mecklenburg County voters made history by sending its first African American female Senator to the North Carolina General Assembly. Waddell is the first woman of color to serve in the Senate from Mecklenburg County. This marked an important milestone for the Charlotte area.
The program is set to begin at 7 p.m.
The 2020 Palmetto Scholars are Saryia Williams, Alexia Vereen, A’Keem Gurley and JaHaven Phillips.
Palmetto Athletes awarded are (cheerleaders) Annasti Chandler, Tenia Sanders, (volleyball) Antionette Reed, Kimberlynn Stanley, (football) Marcus Chandler, Russell Dowley, Jordyn Smith (baseball) William Graves, (softball) Ja’Kayla Bessant, (basketball) Tameisha Lasane, Antionette Reed, C.J. Gilchrist, Tyler Sainvil, Sammy Pressley, Shaquan Gordon and JaHaven Phillips.
Association president Lt. Col. Milton Troy II and supporters helped rename the middle school and establish the alumni association in 1985. Since that time, the group has been gathering to promote pride and awareness along with support for the public school system by raising scholarship money. Fundraising activities include a winter dance, picnic, heritage music festival and fellowship program.
The event will also include musical performances from Ella Ford and Kinsie Verner.
For more information call 843-464-0371 or 843-464-0730.
