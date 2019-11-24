MARION, S.C. — Among the offerings for later-than-usual downtown Marion shoppers on Dec. 5 will be a book signing by former Star and Enterprise editor, Dianne Poston Owens.
Historic Marion Revitalization Association is playing host to an evening of “Late Night Shopping,” and is asking downtown Marion businesses to stay open until 8 p.m. According to the HMRA website, “We’ll have a few pop up shops, sales, trunk shows, book signing and even free carriage rides!”
Long-time Pee Dee area reporter, columnist and editor, Dianne Poston Owens, will be signing copies of her book, “Gathering, Homespun Essays from Beech Tree Lane,” in The Groundout Coffee Bar at 109 Arch Street, 6-8 p.m.
“Gathering” is a collection of 49 short, reflective essays and photographs and was released Sept. 17. It was published by Bublish, Inc., of Mt. Pleasant.
Liz McIntyre Herlong, owner of the coffee shop said, “The Groundout Coffee Bar is thrilled to host a hometown celebrity during Late Night Shopping. After all, books and coffee are the perfect blend!”
For nearly 30 years Owens has been telling her print and online readers about the world around them, and her, through feature stories and the covering of school board and council meetings. She has won numerous S.C. Press Association awards for her writing.
“Gathering, Homespun Essays from Beech Tree Lane,” is available online for purchase through such retailers as amazon.com;http://amazon.com> and BarnesandNoble.com;http://BarnesandNoble.com>. Owens will also be signing books on Dec. 14 in the Florence Barnes and Noble store from noon-2 p.m.
Born in Lake City, Owens is an American Revolutionary War and Colonial South Carolina historical re-enactor and a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter.
For more information about the coffee bar or the event, call Herlong at (843) 430-9891. For information about Owens, visit www.dianneinhannah.com;http://www.dianneinhannah.com>.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.