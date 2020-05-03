Food Lion donates to Marion County families

MARION, S.C. — Food Lion extended a very generous hand to 900 families in the Marion County area this past week by providing them with a $20 Food Lion gift card and a reusable grocery bag.
Chad Calhoun from Food Lion Corporate Headquarters reached out to Jason Jordan, Food/Nutrition Specialist for the Marion County School District offering the gifts based on the high participation rate in the Marion County area with the feeding program as reported by the South Carolina Department of Education.
“We are very appreciative of the generous donation to our community. Food Lion sought us out and wanted to do something for the people of the community,” Jordan said. “Everyone who came was pleasantly surprised with the gift card and bag donated.” The gift cards were distributed with the lunches to the Mullins, Marion and Creek Bridge attendance zone.
“As the entire country, is being affected by the current pandemic, it is heartwarming to see that kindness continues to flow abundantly,” Marion County School District Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea said.
Marion County School District continues to provide meals to the students in all three attendance areas every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
A schedule for meal delivery is posted on the district website’s COVID19 Information page. Starting this week a school bus equipped with WiFi will also be strategically parked in each of the Marion County School District’s attendance zones.
A schedule for the initiative can also be found on the MCSD COVID19 Information page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.