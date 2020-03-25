COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the first coronavirus case in Marion County Wednesday.
SCDHEC reported 82 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, bringing the total number statewide to 424 cases in 39 counties.
Williamsburg and Union counties also reported their first cases.
Charleston County saw the largest increase with 16 new cases followed by 14 in Richland County and 11 in Greenville County.
As part of the department’s daily update to its COVID-19 webpage, current aggregate data for positive cases is available. This information will continue to be updated on a weekly basis.
Projections for new cases of COVID-19 in the state through May 2 are also included in today’s web update. This data projects 2,657 cumulative cases by April 2 and 8,053 cases by May 2, but projected data is estimated and may change significantly due to various factors.
“As the number of cases in the state significantly increases, the method for controlling the disease spread changes from in-depth investigations of every individual case to community strategies,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “Residents should not expect individual notification that they were exposed to a case, rather everyone should practice social distancing, stay home and stay away from other people if they’re sick, and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.