Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN SOUTH CAROLINA... GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY MORNING. * AT 9:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.64 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 20.6 FEET BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE MONDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 20.0 FEET...FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT SWAMPLANDS AND LOGGING INTERESTS. FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT TIMBERLAND AS FAR DOWNSTREAM AS YAUHANNAH TWO WEEKS AFTER THE CREST PASSES PEE DEE. LOGGING EQUIPMENT NEEDS TO BE MOVED. &&