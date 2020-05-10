NICHOLS, S.C. — The education center of Wildlife Action in Mullins was flooded twice in recent years by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The result was that several pieces of art on the walls of the center were destroyed.
Water marks on the walls of the inside of the center, used for meetings and youth programs during camps, were left by the rising water of the Little Pee Dee and rain. To re-decorate the room, Executive Director of the center Frank Oliver said, the non-profit is soliciting pieces of art to cover the walls.
“The bigger the better,” Olive said. “We have big walls. Something two or three feet ... Anything about nature, youth and the outdoors.”
The conference and resource room in the education center was especially hard hit, he said. Art can be dropped off at the center, but it’s best to call before visiting. Office hours are traditionally 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
“Lisa (Belk) is here Tuesdays and Thursdays right now during this social distancing,” he said.
Recently, members of the Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution contributed a river and goose scene and an angel oak print, he said.
There is also the possibility of tax write-offs, Olive said, as the group, which seeks to promote public awareness about wildlife habitat, conservation, preservation, and restoration of our natural resources, and to educate people on stewardship of the good earth, among other things, is a 501-c-3 nonprofit and a 509 public charity.
For information, call 843-464-8473.
