CENTENARY, S.C. — The Creek Bridge STEM Academy Academic Challenge Team participated in the Pee Dee Region Academic Challenge Competition last week.
The team was undefeated and played in the Division II Championship against Latta Middle.
Creek Bridge gave Latta their first loss of the region, finishing as the Pee Dee Region Academic Challenge Team Division II Runner-ups. Warriors coaches Mark Ford and Debra White said they were proud of them all in their very first year competing.
