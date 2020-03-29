MARION — City of Marion officials are taking extra precaution in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. An announcement was made regarding steps to address a number of concerns.
Marion City Administrator Allen Ammons said City Hall is under a modified schedule to maintain a safe workplace and encourage practices protecting the health of employees and visitors.
“We’re doing good right now,” Ammons said. “We got our building restricted to public access but everybody is still working and everything right now. We’re just following all of the safety precautions.”
Appointments are to be made to access City Hall to avoid potential exposure, he said. The city remains fully staffed.
“A lot of our transaction can be done online,” Ammons said.
All other facilities such as the recreation gym and rentals are closed until further noticed. Ammons said the recreation department has postponed the little league baseball and softball season until April 4 and is confident it will extend a few more weeks.
“I’m anticipating they’re going to send something out on that later this week,” Ammons said.
Mayor Ashley Brady thanked citizens for their support.
“Even though our doors might be closed the phones and e-mail are working if you have any questions please give us a call,” he said. “Please support our local business as well during this time.”
For more information call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616; the Marion Fire Department 843-423-8602 and the Marion Recreation Department 843-423-5410. For all other questions contact Marion City Hall at 843-423-5961.
