COLUMBIA, S.C. (Dec. 16, 2019) — As part of a continuous commitment to expand broadband access, representatives of Charter Communications, Inc. were joined by Sen. Kent Williams and Rep. Lucas Atkinson to promote the availability of Spectrum Internet Assist in Marion last week.
A ceremony was held at Creek Bridge STEM Academy where Charter donated 50 tablets and carrying cases for students to further their studies in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
“Ensuring students have access to additional technology resources to further enhance and expand their abilities to learn is critical to their future success,” Sen. Williams said. “Whether it be in the classroom or the workplace, technology drives all aspects of a growing 21st century world. I applaud Charter Communications and their dedication to expanding rural broadband and providing useful tools for our youth to access the internet.”
Spectrum Internet Assist service delivers eligible customers speeds of 30/4 Mbps, which exceeds the Federal Communications Commission’s definition of high-speed broadband. Spectrum Internet Assist is available throughout the company’s 41-state service area.
“Spectrum Internet Assist helps bring a whole new world of digital access and opportunity to low-income families and seniors,” Spectrum Area Vice President, Field Operations Tony Sieiro said. “Spectrum Internet Assist is an important next step in providing true high-speed connections to consumers across the country who could otherwise continue to face digital inequality. It’s crucial for broadband providers like us to play a role in bridging the digital divide, so everyone has access to the information and tools they need to succeed in today’s economy.”
Spectrum Internet Assist overview
30/4 Mbps speed package
• Includes all standard internet features; e.g., email, security suite
• Includes a modem at no additional charge
Spectrum Internet Assist eligibility
• Families with students who participate in the National School Lunch Program
• Seniors 65 and older who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program benefits
• Additional criteria:
» Current Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice customers who meet one of the two criteria above may enroll.
» Prospective enrollees cannot have had a broadband subscription from Spectrum within 30 days of signing up.
» Eligible participants will not need to undergo a credit check, but they must clear any outstanding debt with Spectrum from the previous 12 months.
To assist consumers with the eligibility process and enrollment, Charter hosts a dedicated Spectrum Internet Assist website: www.SpectrumInternetAssist.com. Prospective enrollees may also call the Spectrum Internet Assist toll-free helpline at 1-844-525-1574 for assistance.
