MARION, S.C. —Former Vice President Joe Biden was overwhelming supported by Marion County voters in Saturday’s Democratic primaries.
Biden received 66.83 percent of the votes with a total of 2,714. In comparison, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received 85 percent of the votes in 2016.
Sen. Bernie Sanders followed up again this year with 619 votes (15 percent).
Rounding third was businessman Tom Steyer. He received roughly 12% of the votes at 506.
Turnout was bigger with 4.061 ballots cast compared to 3,560 in 20216. Former President Barack Obama received 4,633 votes himself in the 2008 primary.
Closing out last week’s primary results were Elizabeth Warren receiving 78 votes, Pete Buttigieg with 60 votes, Amy Klobuchar with 38 votes and Tulsi Gabbard with 13 votes.
There are 22,643 registered voters in Marion County.
