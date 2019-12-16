MULLINS, S.C. — The Mullins Chamber of Commerce named Barringer’s Jewelers the best Christmas decorated business on Main Street in a promotion among merchants that awarded a $300 prize. It’s been a longtime holiday tradition for the store.
“Nancy Barringer Williams and Polly Sawyer and Polly Buffkin dress the windows every year for Christmas,” manager Drew Foil said. “They actually dress the windows throughout the year matching the seasons. They pull out all the stops and do a great job. I think we’ve had No. 1 window forever.”
Owner Nancy Williams said it’s because they’ve been there forever.
Barringer’s has been in business in Mullins for 72 years. It was selected the 2018 Best of the Pee Dee Award for Best Jewelry Store. Its location is also on the National Register of Historic Places, opening in 1947 by Martin Barringer.
Foil said many holiday gift items can be found at the store and holiday shopping has been good.
“It’s been good,” he said. “We’ve had a Christmas season. We’re proud to be the hometown jeweler of the Pee Dee. It’s just nicer at Barringer’s and we encourage customers to please shop home with their local merchants because we’re the ones that are here to serve you day-to-day.”
A few days are left until Christmas and Foil said Barringer’s has gold and diamond jewelry along with gemstones.
“We’ve had a very good engagement and wedding ring season this year,” he said. “We have lots of watches and nice selection for the customers.”
Foil said sterling silver and fashion jewelry are also popular items. Barringer’s also does repairs.
The Greater Mullins Chamber of Commerce will host a Hometown Holidays Sip & Shop event on Main Street on Thursday where stores will remain open from 5-8 p.m. Businesses include 210 Vintage Market, The Barn, Fowler Furniture & Bedding, Golden Leaf Antique Market, Liberty Gun & Equipment, Lillie K’s Collections, Tobacco Museum, Keith’s Collectibles, The Ole Fashioned Sandwich Shoppe, La Salon on Main and Barringer’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.