MARION, S.C. — Rep. Lucas Atkinson looks to retain his House District 57 seat for a third term on June 9.
“We live in a very compassionate state, a state where people still care about each other,” Atkinson said. “We have seen great acts of selflessness, during this time of great chaos in our state. But during COVID-19 we have done what we always do as South Carolinians. We have come together, we have prayed and we have helped our neighbors. We have once again shown that there is nothing that is thrown at us that we cannot overcome.”
Atkinson said he put his strong business background and experience to work during his first two terms by helping to recruit new industries to the area.
“These industries have helped create better high-paying jobs and many more opportunities for the people in Marion, Dillon, and Horry counties,” he said.
Atkinson said he has fought to bring more money into District 57 to help revitalize and redevelop communities and local schools.
“I want to continue the work that has made our community and state a better place in which to live, work, raise a family, and do business,” he said.
Miko Pickett of Mullins is the challenger for the House District 57 seat.
“We moved back here about four years ago because my husband is born and raised in Mullins,” she said. “With the challenges we have in our community what we need is somebody that is willing to advocate and fight for us. Fight for what is needed in our community then execute.”
Pickett has 30 years of experience in information technology with 18 years as an IT executive.
“My whole career I’ve spent in corporate America,” she said. “When I think about the community and what is needed is because that is what I have done my whole career.”
Pickett said she has experience connecting people to resources through her Pick42 Foundation. She attended the James E. Clyburn Political Fellowship program in 2019 and vice-chairwoman of the Marion County Democratic Party.
“I know that if we connect our nonprofits with our legislative branch we can help build our community up together,” she said.
Pickett said jobs and minimum wage are also concerns.
“My passion is what is going on in the community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.