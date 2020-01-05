This bar cookie recipe sounds really good. I plan to try it soon.
Yummy Bars
1 pkg. Pillsbury moist supreme butter cake mix
1/3 cup canola oil
2 eggs
1 (12-oz.) pkg. chocolate chips
1 cup white vanilla chips
3 (1.4-oz.) chocolate covered toffy candy bars, cut into pieces
½ cup butter
32 regular caramels, unwrapped
1 (14-oz.) sweetened condensed milk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine cake mix, oil and eggs. Blend well. Stir in chocolate chips, white vanilla chips and candy pieces. Mixture will be thick. Press half of mix in bottom of greased 9 x 13-inch pan. Bake 10 minutes. In medium saucepan, combine butter, caramels and sweetened condensed milk. Cook over low heat until caramels are melted and smooth, stirring occasionally. Slowly pour caramel mixture over partially baked cake. Top with remaining cake mixture. Return to oven and bake 25 to 30 minutes until top is set and golden brown. Cool for 20 minutes. Run knife around sides of pan to loosen cake. Cool 40 minutes. Refrigerate one hour and cut into bars. Store in refrigerator.
