Today’s recipe; Cornbread Hamburger Casserole, would make a great dinner now that the weather is getting cooler. It has few ingredients and takes only 30 minutes in the oven. I have not tried it yet, but plan to soon.
Cornbread Hamburger Casserole
1 box cornbread mix
1 lb. hamburger
1 small onion, chopped
1 glove garlic, minced
1 cup shredded cheese
Sour cream and salsa, for garnish, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix up cornbread dough according to package directions. Spread half of it on bottom of 8 x 8-inch square pan. Brown the hamburger in a skillet; add onions and garlic and saute until soft. Drain off grease. Spread this mixture on top of the cornbread in the pan. Top this with cheese. Spread the remaining cornbread over the cheese. Bake in oven for 30 minutes. Serve topped with sour cream and/or salsa, if desired.
