Today’s recipe is for those of us who maybe bought too much canned cranberry sauce over the holidays and need to use it up. I’m doubling the original recipe because it called for an 8-oz. can of cranberry sauce and I don’t think I’ve ever seen one that small. This recipe will make a nice regular size loaf and the finished product is very good.
Carolina Sunset Cranberry Raisin Bread
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup raisins (or you could substitute craisins — dried cranberries)
2 eggs
1 (14-oz.) can cranberry sauce, whole or jellied (I used whole and liked the way it came out)
4 tablespoons Canola oil
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine dry ingredients. In a larger bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Add dry ingredients to cranberry mixture. Stir just until mixed. Pour into greased loaf pan. Bake for about one hour, check at 45 or 50 minutes. Bake until top is browned. Store in refrigerator.
