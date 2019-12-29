My daughter Kim is always a good source for new recipes. The last time we visited we had these delicious carrots. Try them on kids that don’t really like veggies.
Candied Carrots
1 16-oz. pkg. baby carrots, or similar amount of regular carrots, cut into rounds
1/2 cup butter (1 stick)
3 tablespoons honey
½ cup packed brown sugar
Place carrots in a large pot and cover with salted water. Bring to a boil over high heat until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and allow to steam dry for one or two minutes. Return empty pot to stove, reduce heat to medium low. Melt butter in pot. Stir in honey and brown sugar; add carrots and stir until evenly coated. Cook another five minutes and serve.
