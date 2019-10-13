SELLERS, S.C. — Mayor Barbara Hopkins and the town of Sellers invites the public to the return of their annual Raccoon Festival Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
The event was forced to cancel last year due to Hurricane Florence, the second time a storm has put a damper on the community event but Hopkins said the third time should be a charm for the festival.
The day will feature hours of activities including live music, food vendors and performances from the Marion High School marching band.
The festival will be held outside the library and highlighted by the raccoon cook-off and tasting.
Former town council member Bernice Fore is the two-time winner of the cook-off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.