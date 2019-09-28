MULLINS, S.C. – The show must go on. That was the attitude for members of the committee that organized Saturday’s 37th Annual Golden Leaf festival in downtown Mullins Saturday.
Thousands gathered for a full day of activities that included live music, parade, food court and car show.
Holly Jackson said it took the team effort of the nearly dozen members of the Golden Leaf Festival committee and city staff. Hurricane Florence forced the cancellation of last year’s festival but Jackson was happy to have the crowd return.
“It’s awesome,” Jackson said. “We’ve got everybody here to see our performers like the kids from Karate World and they’re sticking around to eat, buy arts and crafts and listen to music.”
Jackson said it was different going without the festival due to weather. “This is an awesome rebirth,” she said.
Jackson said nearly 50 vendors participated.
That included Dominic and Miko Pickett’s Pick 42 Foundation Neighbors Helping Neighbors. The organizers attracted a crowd with items from their Free Store.
“You just got to register and come through to pick items for free,” Dominic Pickett said. “We served about 600 families at our Christmas program last year. Everything we do is free.
The store will have their next opening at Mt. Carme Baptist Church Saturday Oct. 19 at 11 a.m.
For more information visit www.nhn4kids.org.
Saturday started with the annual Lions Club Run for Sight 5k followed by the annual Golden Leaf Festival parade. Smith Haven Park was the site for food, inflatables and live music on stage. The event featured the Eagles tribute band Eaglewing, singer and songwriter Armon, singer and musician Carl Brunson, Jazz & Jam, rock band Sideswipe and the band Tastes Like Chicken as headliner.
The committee will be right back to work organizing for the 38th annual event.
“We’re probably going to take a month or two off and then we will be working hard the first of the year,” Jackson said. “There is no way this would happen if everybody didn’t pull their share. Everything from the parade to the car show, it’s not a one person job.
