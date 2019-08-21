BRITTONS NECK, S.C. -- The Marion County Sheriff’s Office celebrated National Night Out in Brittons Neck for the second consecutive year with gathering in the park outside the WR Saffold Center last week.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said up to $150 in Walmart gift cards were given away to the children present.
Those in attendance were treated to free pizza thanks to Brad Richarsdon Law Firm along with games, vendors and time with several local law enforcement officers and community organizations.
Wallace called it a great event to have everyone involved coming together to promote public safety.