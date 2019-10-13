My calendar says today is Boss’s Day. If you have a boss that you want to do something nice for, you could make today’s recipe and do something nice with very little effort. The recipe is for No Bake Lemon Pie and can be made with as few as two ingredients! It couldn’t be any easier, but if you want to go to a little extra effort you can increase the ingredient list to 6. (The crust doesn’t count either way; for pie, it is a given.) I will start with the simplest version then explain the additions. Next week I will try find a non-dessert recipe.
No Bake Lemon Pie
1 graham cracker crust (store bought or make one using your favorite recipe)
1 or 2 (14-oz.) cans sweetened condensed milk
½ cup lemon juice per can of milk (1/2 cup for one can, 1 cup for 2 cans)
For simplest version, use bottled lemon juice. Or use juice from fresh lemons.
Combine the milk and the lemon juice. Mix well. Pour into the crust and chill for at least 2 hours before serving.
Additions:
If you are using fresh lemons, zest them first, and add the zest to the mixture.
You can also include 8-oz. of cream cheese. Make sure it is at room temperature and cream it with an electric mixer before adding the other ingredients.
This pie can be topped with canned cherry pie filling before cutting into servings
Whether or not you use the pie filling you can top each serving with whipped topping or homemade whipped cream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.