MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins city officials recently earned recognition at the Municipal Association of South Carolina's Annual Meeting.
Mayor William “Bo” McMillan was elected to serve as a board member of the Municipal Association of South Carolina. Delegates at the annual meeting elected officers and board members to the Association's board of directors. Mayor Dennis Raines of the City of Mauldin was elected president. McMillan represents Pee Dee Council of Governments area and his term expires July 22.
“It’s a huge honor,” McMillan said. “It’s a huge honor for our town and I will represent the Pee Dee region. I look forward to the challenges of serving and adding something to the group.”
McMillan said he looks forward to find ways to benefit future growth and find grant opportunities for the city.
“I also serve on the board of directors on South Carolina Association of Mayors,” he said. “I have dual responsibilities with the Municipal Association of South Carolina and for that I’m very proud.”
McMillan said recognizing some leadership potential from the area makes him want to do his best for the city.
Woodberry graduates from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government
Mullins City Councilmember Robert Woodbury graduated from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Graduates received their certificates during the Municipal Association of South Carolina's Annual Meeting.
Established in 1986, the institute is a program of the Municipal Association of South Carolina that gives municipal officials a strong foundation in the operation of local government. Participants learn about the role of elected officials and administrative staff and the relationships municipal officials have with other local governments, the state and federal government. The institute includes two daylong sessions and three morning sessions.
"For more than 30 years, the Association has encouraged local elected officials to participate in the institute, whether they are newly elected or have served for a while," said Urica Floyd, staff associate for distance learning of the Municipal Association. "This institute gives elected leaders with diverse personal and professional backgrounds an understanding and overview of the details of running a local government."
Officials participate in more than 25 hours of classroom work in order to graduate from the institute. Highlights of topics covered during the sessions include the Freedom of Information Act, ethics and accountability, budgeting, planning and zoning, human resources and economic development.