DAR chapters, students celebrate Constitution Week

Marion, S.C. – Several events this past week aided the county’s students in remembering Constitution Week, Sept 17-23.
Members of the Drowning Creek Chapter (Nichols) and Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter (Mullins-Marion) of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution attended a proclamation signing in the Marion School District Board room and the Pee Dee Academy Student Council appeared with Headmaster Hal Townsend for a proclamation signing.
The proclamation declares that, whereas Sept. 17, 2019 marks the 232 anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention, that it is fitting to recognize the document and ask our citizens to reaffirm the ideals that the framers of the constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties, remembering that lost rights may never be regained.
The mayors of the county’s incorporated areas and the school district’s superintendent, joining with leaders across the country, were invited to sign and then display a proclamation to that affect.
The Constitution is the world’s oldest document still in active use that outlines the self-government of a people. This landmark idea that men had the inalienable right as individuals to be free and live their lives under their own governance was the impetus of the American Revolution. Today, the Constitution stands as an icon of freedom for people around the globe.
Additionally, during Constitution Week several county schools offered “spotlights” of sections of the Constitution and its Amendments in the classroom and though PA announcements.
The NSDAR encourages all citizens across the country to take time this week to study the Constitution and reflect on our heritage of freedom. For information about the local chapters of the NSDAR, contact Dianne Owens at diannepowens@gmail.com.
