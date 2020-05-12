MARION — Shirley Cayton of Marion has been elected and installed as the new Regent of the Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution.
The 2020-2022 slate of officers of the local service and heritage group also includes of Vice Regent Pam Williams of Marion, Chaplain Josie Snipes of Mullins, Recording Secretary Lina Rice of Marion, Treasurer Elizabeth Gray of Marion, and Corresponding Secretary Jean Tower of Mullins.
Also, Registrar Bettise Davidson of Centenary, Historian Jerri White of Centenary, and Librarian Sally Brice of Marion.
The NSDAR was founded in 1890 as a volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and education. God, Home, and County is the group’s motto and its service objectives include naturalization ceremonies, flag presentations and programs, literacy programs, scholarships and more.
In 1905 the Swamp Fox chapter was founded in Marion under the leadership of Mrs. Henry Buck and Kate Lily Blue.
In 1922, through the efforts of Mrs. E.T. McMillan, the Mullins chapter was organized and named Blue Savannah Chapter. In 1990, at the urging of the Swamp Fox Chapter, the two chapters merged, becoming the Blue Savannah-Swamp Fox Chapter.
DAR members come from a variety of backgrounds and interests. All share a common bond of having an ancestor who helped contribute to securing the independence of the United States of America. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible to join.
For information about the chapter, call Cayton at 843-430-3053.
