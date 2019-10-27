The next time I have some ham I am going to try today’s recipe; Walterboro Ham Shortcake. Don’t let the name fool you. It is just a variation on sausage biscuits. Have a safe Halloween.
Walterboro Ham Shortcake
1 cup cut-up ham
3 tablespoons far (bacon fat/drippings, ham fat, Crisco or butter)
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 1/2 cup milk
1/4 teaspoon dry mustard
½ teaspoon salt
Celery salt to taste
4 hard-boiled eggs, cut in fourths
Hot biscuitsBrown ham slightly in fat. Cook well if uncooked ham is used. Stir in flour. Add milk. Cook and stir until thickened. Stir in mustard, salt and celery salt. Add eggs. Heat just until hot, stirring only to keep from sticking. Serve over hot, split biscuits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.