The next time I have some ham I am going to try today’s recipe; Walterboro Ham Shortcake. Don’t let the name fool you. It is just a variation on sausage biscuits. Have a safe Halloween.

Walterboro Ham Shortcake

1 cup cut-up ham

3 tablespoons far (bacon fat/drippings, ham fat, Crisco or butter)

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 1/2 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

½ teaspoon salt

Celery salt to taste

4 hard-boiled eggs, cut in fourths

Hot biscuitsBrown ham slightly in fat. Cook well if uncooked ham is used. Stir in flour. Add milk. Cook and stir until thickened. Stir in mustard, salt and celery salt. Add eggs. Heat just until hot, stirring only to keep from sticking. Serve over hot, split biscuits.

Source: Carolina Cooking

