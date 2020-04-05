Continuing with the using up what I have in the pantry theme along with recipes for one or two people; today’s offering is for Tuna Casserole. I realize that this dish was kind of a joke back in the 50’s but how many tuna sandwiches can you eat?
I am also providing a biscuit mix recipe, since the casserole recipe calls for that ingredient and if you don’t have it, I don’t want you to have to make a trip to the market for one item. Again, if you are feeding more people, double or triple the recipe. Stay safe and stay inside.
Tuna Casserole
(serves 2)
1 small onion, chopped
½ small green pepper, chopped, (optional)
1 ½ tablespoons butter or margarine
¼ cup all-purpose flour
1 ½ cups milk
½ teaspoon salt
Dash of pepper
1 (7-oz.) can tuna, drained and flaked
½ cup biscuit mix (see recipe below, if needed)
2 tablespoons cold water
¼ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Sauté onion and green pepper in butter until vegetables are tender. Blend in flour, and cook over low heat until bubbly. Gradually add milk; cook until smooth and thickened, stirring constantly. Stir in salt, pepper and tuna. Spoon mixture into a lightly greased 1-quart casserole. Combine biscuit mix and water. Mix with a fork until a soft dough forms; beat vigorously 20 strokes. Smooth dough into a ball on a lightly floured board; knead five times. Roll to ¼-inch thickness, and sprinkle with cheese. Roll dough up jellyroll fashion, and cut into four slices. Place on tuna mixture. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until lightly browned.
Bisquick ® Substitute
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 ½ baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon butter
Sift flour into bowl; add baking powder and salt and whisk until fully blended. Cut butter into flour mixture using a pastry cutter until evenly combined.
