I am back to using the slow cooker again. This time I cooked a Boston Butt for pulled pork. A co-worker gave me a recipe she uses. It’s very easy and tasted great.
Pulled Pork in Slow-cooker
1 Boston Butt (mine was 4.9 lbs. and in my freezer)
1 cup apple cider vinegar (I used what I had which was red wine vinegar)
Salt and pepper to taste
If you have one, put a liner in your slow cooker; it will make clean up so much easier. Put the Boston butt in the slow cooker (no need to thaw if it is frozen). Pour the vinegar over the meat and season with salt and pepper. l also used some seasoning salt. Cover and cook on Low for sevent to 10 hours, depending on the weight of your cut of meat. When it is done you can either shred it or cut it into chunks.
