Today is National Egg Day so a recipe for Potato and Egg Salad seemed like a good one for this week. It also calls for green beans which you don’t usually find in potato salad but I’m sure they will add an interesting flavor as well as some color. I may try this one soon.
Potato and Egg Salad
1 3/4 lb. potatoes, peeled and diced
1 1/4 cups green beans, chopped
4 large hard-boiled eggs, cut into quarters
1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced (optional)
1 small cucumber, peeled and diced
3 tablespoons chopped green onions
3 tablespoon chopped chives
Dressing:
1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
Mix the dressing ingredient together in a small bowl or jar.
Boil potatoes in water until tender. Add the green beans to the sauce pan about three minutes before you drain the potatoes. Cook the green beans for two to three minutes, until tender and brightly colored. Drain and set aside to cool. In a large bowl, gently mix together the potatoes, green beans, eggs and remaining ingredients. Gently mix in dressing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.