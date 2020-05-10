I serve salmon a couple of times a month and have been using the same recipe for quite some time. My brother sent me today’s recipe and I think we have a new favorite. It calls for pecans and I know some people are allergic or just don’t care for them; so, they can substitute another nut or just omit them. Also, I don’t care for the spice in Dijon mustard, so I always substitute regular mustard. And remember how healthy fish is for us.
Pecan-Orange Salmon
1 tablespoon grated orange zest
1/3 cup orange juice
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey
2 teaspoons olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper (I like to use white pepper)
4 salmon fillets (5 oz. each)
2 tablespoons finely chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease a 11x7-inch baking dish. In a small bowl, whisk the first seven ingredients until blended. Place salmon into the prepared dish. Pour sauce over salmon; sprinkle with pecans. Bake, uncovered, until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 15 to 18 minutes.
