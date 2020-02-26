Today is National Chili Day, so I am sharing a recipe for a very basic chili. As written, this is very mild, but you can up the spice to suit your family.
Basic Chili
Olive oil
1 to 2 onions, chopped
2 cans stewed tomatoes
4 cans kidney beans
(do not drain the contents but rinse the cans out with small amount of water and add to the pot)
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon chili powder or to taste
Garlic powder to taste
2 to 3 lbs. hamburger
In a large pot, add enough oil to cook onions. Cook them over medium low heat until translucent. Add remaining ingredients, except hamburger, and simmer 30 minutes. Never cover with a lid. Break up hamburger meat into small pieces and stir in. Simmer at least another 30 minutes, tasting and adjusting seasonings. This can simmer until ready to serve. The longer it cooks the better it gets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.