May is National Hamburger month and I wanted to find a new recipe that called for hamburger. I found one in a cooking for two book; Hamburgers in Wine Sauce. And yesterday was National Wine Day, so that ties in also. Since my husband usually likes more than a quarter of a pound in a hamburger, I doubled the recipe but I’m printing the original, as it is in the cookbook.
Hamburgers in Wine Sauce
¼ cup minced onion
1 tablespoon butter or margarine
½ lb. ground beef
½ teaspoon salt
Dash of pepper
Dash of ground thyme (if you like it)
2 teaspoons butter or margarine, melted
2 teaspoons canola oil
¼ cup red wine or beef flavored bouillon
Sauté onion in one tablespoon butter until tender. Combine onion, beef, salt, pepper and thyme; mix well. Shape into two patties. Heat one teaspoon butter and oil in a skillet; add patties and cook over medium-high heat six to 10 minutes, or until desired degree of doneness; turning once. Remove to a hot platter. Add wine to skillet, and cook over high heat until amount is reduced by half and is slightly thickened. Stir in remaining one teaspoon butter, and spoon sauce over patties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.