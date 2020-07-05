Last Wednesday was National Gingersnap Day. I found an interesting recipe that uses this cookie in the crust, but when I went to send it to the paper I experienced some technical difficulties. It is a fairly easy recipe and would probably appeal to a lot of people, especially kids; so I’m printing it today. Happy belated Ginger snap Day.
Ginger-Fruit Pie
1 cup finely crushed gingersnaps
3 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
2 cups miniature marshmallows or 20 large marshmallows
2 tablespoons milk
1 3-oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
1 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
Dash salt
1 16-oz. can fruit cocktail, drained
For crust, combine crumbs and melted butter or margarine; press on to bottom and sides of 9-inch pie plate. Chill while making filling. Melt marshmallows with milk in double boiler over hot water, stirring occasionally: cool 10 minutes. Combine the next four ingredients; beat smooth. Stir in marshmallow mixture and fruit cocktail. Pile into crust. Chill till firm, about five hours. Trim with additional fruit, if desired.
