I kind of stuck in a crockpot mood. Today I’m having you use it to make dessert. The recipe is very versatile so you can pretty much use up what you have on hand.
It makes six servings and they suggest you serve it warm, but any leftovers can be refrigerated and served later. I cooked mine while I made dinner and ate, but it didn’t get as done as I was expecting before we went to bed. So, I just turned it off and had it for breakfast and it was very good, even if it might be too moist for some. Give yourself plenty of time for preparation/cooking. Stay safe, stay inside and keep washing your hands.
Crockpot Dump Cake
(in 5 to 6-quart crockpot)
2 cans pie filling (or you can substitute a large can of crushed pineapple w/ juice for 1 can)
1 box yellow cake mix (you can use sugar-free or gluten free)
½ cup butter, melted
1 teaspoon cinnamon
¼ to ½ cup chopped nuts, optional
Coat the bottom and sides of your crockpot with cooking spray. Spread your two cans of fruit/pie filling over the bottom of the crock pot. In a medium bowl, combine cake mix, butter and cinnamon. You can add the nuts to this mixture or save them to sprinkle over the finished product. Crumble the cake mixture over the fruit. Place a towel (preferably a cotton tea towel) over the top of the crockpot and then put the lid on. Be sure to pull the towel tight so it doesn’t droop down into the food. This keeps the moisture that collects on the inside of the lid from dropping down onto your cake. Cook on high for two or three hours, or low for four to five hours. Cook until the top of the cake is golden and a toothpick inserted into the center shows moist crumbs. Serve warm or cold with ice cream or whipped topping.
Serves: 6
Source: Pat Koch’s personal files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.