This coming Sunday is Mother’s Day. Taking Mom out to a fancy brunch after church won’t be happening; but maybe someone could surprise her with a special cake.
The recipe listed below is fairly easy since you start with a box of cake mix. The recipe for the frosting follows and is just a little bit more effort. I’m sure Mom will be thrilled with the results. It is called the Fiddler on the Roof Cake because eating it will make you feel like a rich man or woman. Praying you are all staying safe.
Fiddler on the Roof Cake
(made in a Bundt pan)
1 pkg. (16.25-oz.) plain white or yellow cake mix (you can use sugar-free or gluten free)
1 cup sour cream
¾ cup canola oil
½ cup sugar
½ teaspoon almond extract
½ teaspoon salt
4 large eggs
¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat the bottom and sides of a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray, then dust with flour. Shake out the excess flour. Place all the ingredients — except the cocoa powder, in a large mixing bowl. Blend with an electric mixer on low for one minute. Scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula. Increase the mixer speed to medium and beat for two minutes more, until well blended. Pour half of the batter into the prepared pan, smoothing out the top. Add the cocoa powder to the remaining cake batter and blend with the electric mixer on low speed for 1 minute. Pour this evenly over the batter already in the pan. Run a dinner knife through the batters to swirl them together for a marbleized look. Place the pan in the oven. Bake the cake 60 to 65 minutes until it is light brown and springs back when lightly pressed with your finger. Remove the pan from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the frosting listed below.
Chocolate Marshmallow Frosting
2 cups confectioners’ sugar (powdered sugar)
½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
6 large marshmallows
½ stick butter
1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Sift the sugar and cocoa powder together in a large mixing bowl. Set aside. Place the next three ingredients in a medium, heavy saucepan over low heat. Stir until the marshmallows are melted, three to four minutes. Remove pan from heat. Pour the sugar and cocoa mixture over the marshmallows. Add the vanilla and stir until smooth. Immediately frost the top of the cake.
