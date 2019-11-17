Even though the waldorf salad is considered a winter salad, I’ve never thought to put it on a Thanksgiving menu. But I’m printing it today and adding dried cranberries otherwise known as Craisins. They also come in a reduced sugar version. I like these in any tossed green salad, and now I will try them in the next waldorf salad I make. You might want to serve it for Thanksgiving.
Creamy Waldorf Salad1 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 large red apples, chopped with peel left on
1 cup celery, chopped
1/3 cup walnuts, chopped, optional
1 cup dried cranberries
Combine first four ingredients in a large serving bowl. In a smaller bowl, combine the remaining ingredients and fold into the dressing mixture. Serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.