I am trying to come up with some good sugar free cookie recipes and today’s recipe: Cinnamon Blueberry Crumble Bars is the best so far. But they are really only almost sugar free because the Splenda Brown Sugar Sweetener is a half and half mix of sweetener and regular brown sugar. They taste really good and the sugar content is still much better than regular cookies. They are also very easy because they start with a sugar free cake mix.
Cinnamon Blueberry Crumble Bars
(almost sugar free)
1 pkg. (16-oz.) Pillsbury Sugar Free yellow cake mix
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, melted
1 cup old-fashioned oatmeal
1/2 cup packed Splenda Brown Sugar blend sweetener
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 cups fresh blueberries (or thawed frozen berries) rinsed and drained
½ cup Splenda sweetener
Place a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Set aside an ungreased 13-by 9-inch baking pan. Place the cake mix, melted butter, oatmeal, brown sugar blend, eggs and cinnamon in a large mixing bowl. Blend with an electric mixer on low speed for one to two minutes. Stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula. The mixture will be thick. Reserve 1 ½ cups for the topping. Transfer the remaining crust mixture to the pan. Using your fingertips, press the mixture evenly over the bottom of the pan so that it reaches all the sides. For the filling, place the blueberries and sweetener in a small bowl and stir to combine. Pour the blueberries over the crust and spread with a spoon so that the berries are evenly distributed. Pinch off pieces of the reserved crust mixture and scatter them over the filling. Bake the cake until it is light brown and bubbling, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and place the pan on a wire rack to cool for 30 minutes. Cut the cake into 24 bars and serve.
