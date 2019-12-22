These brownies sound delicious and they would be a good way to get rid of extra Christmas candy canes.
Chocolate-Peppermint Brownies
2 sticks unsalted butter, cut into small pieces, plus more for greasing
1 lb. bittersweet chocolate, chopped
2 teaspoons pure peppermint extract
4 large eggs
1 ¾ cup packed light brown sugar
¾ cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
4 small candy canes, crushed (1/3 cup)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9x13-inch baking pan and line with parchment paper — allow two inches of overhang on the long sides. In a heatproof bowl, combine 2/3 of chopped chocolate with the two sticks of butter. Set the bowl over a pot of simmering water and stir until melted. Scrape the chocolate into another bowl and let cool slightly. Add the remaining chopped chocolate and peppermint extract to the heatproof bowl and melt over the simmering water. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the brown sugar until combined. Whisk in the chocolate-butter mixture until glossy and thick. Sprinkle the flour and salt into the bowl and stir until just incorporated. Spread the brownie batter in the prepared baking pan. Dollop the peppermint chocolate onto the brownie batter and swirl in with a table knife. Bake in the center of the oven for 15 minutes. Sprinkle the crushed candy canes on top and bake for 10 to 15 minutes longer, until the edges are set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs. Let the brownies cool in the pan for at least two hours. Cut into squares and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.