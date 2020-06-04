FLORENCE, S.C. — Makaio White will continue his career on the diamond at Morris College after signing on Thursday at the Wilson High auditorium.
“The feeling is amazing for getting an offer from Morris College and I’m grateful to have this opportunity,” White said.
Morris College was offering the exact environment White was looking for, he said.
“I just loved the atmosphere and it was a welcome home feeling when I was there,” White said.
