FLORENCE, S.C. — Tim Robinson is taking his football talents to the Upstate after signing with North Greenville University on Thursday in the Wilson High auditorium.
“I’m just excited and blessed with the opportunity to play college ball,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started.”
Robinson had two rushing touchdowns, three receiving TDs and also registered 53 tackles including three for a loss for the Tigers this past season.
“I really liked the environment at North Greenville,” he said. “I really loved everything about it and I think it will be the best place for me.”
