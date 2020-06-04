FLORENCE, S.C. — It was a tough season for Jamean Muldrow, but it all worked out in the end as he signed with Allen University on Thursday in the Wilson High auditorium.
“It’s an amazing feeling — I never thought I’d been in this situation with all the stuff I’ve been through this year,” Muldrow said.
Muldrow, a 6-foot-3 guard, dealt with an injury this past season that hampered his availability for the Tigers.
“I really like the atmosphere at Allen,” he said. “That’s what drew me there along with the environment at the school and the coaching staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.