FLORENCE, S.C. – Taren DuBose will continue her basketball career after signing with Morris College on Thursday at the Wilson High School auditorium.
“It feels great — I’m glad I found somewhere to go that really felt like a family environment,” said DuBose, who was part of the Tigers’ Region 6-4A champion squad this past season.
That was the major deciding factor between Morris, Columbia International University and a few others, she said.
“Morris was the first place to offer me last year and I really got to know them and felt comfortable there,” DuBose said.
