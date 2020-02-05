FLORENCE, S.C. – It was a surreal moment for Wilson High’s Dashawn Timmons.
“It just feels good,” Timmons said Wednesday after signing with Newberry College. “I’ve been thinking about this since I was a little kid and now it’s finally come. It just feels good, and I’ve got to thank God for it.”
Timmons played both offensive and defensive line for the Tigers. He registered 18 total tackles with two sacks and six quarterback hurries this year.
He’ll likely be playing just defensive tackle for the Wolves, he said.
“I like that better,” Timmons said laughing. “I like to hit.”
The coaching staff, the campus and the family-like atmosphere drew Timmons to Newberry over UNC Pembroke and Elizabeth City State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.