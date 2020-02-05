FLORENCE, S.C. – For Wilson High’s Yavin Smith, North Greenville University simply felt like home.
“When I went to North Greenville, the coaches and players really made it feel like home and I just felt like I belonged there,” Smith said.
NGU will be his home for the next few years as the Tigers running back/receiver signed with the Crusaders on Wednesday.
He’ll likely play in the slot to begin with at NGU, he said, but hopes to play both.
Smith was hampered by injuries at the end of his senior season, but still rushed 63 times for 316 yards and three scores. He also caught 21 passes for 353 yards and three more touchdowns.
“It was right before my senior year started that I started to think I could play college football,” Smith said. “I started getting a lot of interest. I was considering L-R (Lenoir-Rhyne), but the last time I visited North Greenville, it just felt like home.”
